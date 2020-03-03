UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Slays In A Tiny Purple Bikini On The Beach

Arianny Celeste sported a racy bikini for a brand new Instagram photo. The UFC ring girl shared the shot with her fans on Tuesday afternoon.

In the NSFW pic, Arianny rocked a scanty purple bikini that boasted a string top that tied behind her neck and around her back as it showcased her muscular arms and abundant cleavage.

The matching bottoms rested high on the model’s curvy hips and flaunted her lean legs. The ensemble also highlighted the brunette bombshell’s flat tummy, tiny waist, and impressive abs.

Arianny wore her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She accessorized the beach look with multiple gold chains and pendants around her neck.

The model also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot. The look consisted of dramatic pink eye shadow, black eyeliner, and thick lashes. She also filled in her brows to define her eyes a bit more.

Arianny wore a sultry expression on her face, which she glammed up with a glowing highlighter and pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. She completed the application with glossy pink lipstick.

Arianny posed with her back leaning against a large boulder as she soaked up some sun in Mexico. She had one leg bent and stared into the camera for the snap.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s more than 3.3 million followers couldn’t get enough of the photo. The post garnered over 9,400 likes and more than 140 comments within the first 24 minutes after it was uploaded to her account.

“You look so amazing and so beautiful,” one of Arianny’s followers gushed in the comments section.

“Look at incredible amazing beautiful angel,” another adoring fan remarked.

“Nice picture Arianny! Stunning as usual,” a third social media user told the model.

“This photo is a work of art. A masterpiece that should be hanging in a museum. You look so beautiful and healthy. My new favorite photo,” a fourth person wrote.

While fans are used to seeing the model flaunt her flawless figure in skimpy bathing suits, she also loves to pose in lingerie, tiny tops, stunning dresses, and other trendy outfits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Arianny got sexy in a plunging blush-colored jumpsuit that clung to her body as she showed off her modeling skills and hourglass curves earlier this week. To date, that post has raked in more than 25,000 likes and over 210 comments.