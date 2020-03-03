Russian Vixen Lily Ermak Shows Off Buxom Figure In Tiny Black Bikini For Hot New Photo

Lily Ermak showed off her buxom physique to her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, March 3. The Russian model took to the photo-sharing app to upload a snapshot of herself a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination, and her fans and followers could barely contain their excitement in the comments section.

The photo showed Ermak leaning against whitewashed cinder wall. She placed both arms behind her head, resting one elbow against the wall. She cocked her hips in the opposite direction, in a pose that highlighted the natural curves of her slender body. Her legs were slightly apart, showcasing her lean thighs. Ermak did not include a geotag with her post or reveal her location in the caption.

According to Google Translate, Ermak stated in Russian that when she visit warm countries, she always get freckles on her forehead, nose and cheeks. She added that the brown tan she gets compensates for the spots on her face.

Ermak rocked a black two-piece bathing suit. On her upper body, she had on a classically cut triangle top with spaghetti straps that went around her neck. The triangles were small and bunched in, leaving quite a bit of her ample chest on display.

Ermak teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms with straps that tied on her sides, leaving part of the string loose against her hips. The bottoms sat low on her frame, exposing her slender midsection and drawing attention to her itty bitty waist. The bikini included a dangling silver pendant on the left side. Ermak did not reveal where her swimsuit was from.

Ermak accessorized her look with a stylish nude hat that sat far back on her head. The model wore her dark blond hair parted slightly on the left. Her hair was styled down in natural waves that fell over her shoulders, giving her the perfect beach look.

While it is hard to affirm, Ermak appeared to be wearing little to no makeup, allowing her cute sun freckles to dominate her face.

Unsurprisingly, the photo was a success with her following. Within about two hours of being published, the post has already raked in upwards of 20,000 likes and more than 270, promising to garner even more throughout the day.

Instagram users used the opportunity to rave about Ermak’s beauty and body, flocking to the comments section to shower her with compliments and emoji. As usual, most of the comments were in her native Russia, though messages in other languages, such as English and French, were also included.