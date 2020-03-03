Lindsey Pelas Goes Braless In Sheer Bodysuit

The model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Tuesday, American model Lindsey Pelas got temperatures rising by uploading a provocative Instagram post.

The sizzling snap shows the 28-year-old striking a seductive pose while standing on what appears to be a suburban street with palm trees in the background. She stood with her back arched, as she placed her hands on the top of her head. Lindsey looked off into the distance and parted her full lips.

The Playboy model opted to go braless in a sheer pink bodysuit, leaving little to the imagination. The risque ensemble put her incredible cleavage and sculpted hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Lindsey also sported a pair of silver hoop earrings and a statement ring worn on her middle finger.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond bombshell pulled back her long locks in a ponytail and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She expertly applied glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her glamorous look also featured subtle contour, warm-toned eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted a dark blue.

In the caption, the social media sensation wished her followers a “good morning.”

The tantalizing post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 33,000 likes. Many of Lindsey’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“It’s a blessed morning every time I see your gorgeous photos,” wrote one fan.

“WOW!! You are the most amazing beauty on the planet,” said a different devotee, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“It’s too easy to fall in love with you,” added another admirer.

“Girl you are just too perfect,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Lindsey has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a video, in which she wore a skimpy bikini while promoting the energy drink, Bang Energy. That post has been liked over 49,000 times since it was shared.