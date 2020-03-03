Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Given ‘Zero Thought’ To Dating Life Since Travis Scott Split

Rumors continue to swirl that the makeup mogul and rapper are back together.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have still not confirmed if they are back together officially, but according to inside sources, one thing is for sure — the makeup mogul is not thinking of dating anyone else. Hollywood Life reported this week that sources close to the former couple said Kylie is a little too busy right now to pay any attention to her love life outside of co-parenting 1-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis.

One source revealed that Kylie “still has a lot of love in her heart” for the “SICKO MODE” rapper, but they are still “figuring things out” in their relationship. However, they’re still close friends and talk frequently “for Stormi’s sake.”

Even though she’s no longer romantically linked to Travis, the source assured that Kylie hasn’t stepped into the dating realm yet.

“Kylie has not been interested in dating anyone at all,” the source explained. “[Kylie] knows she has to be cautious about who she dates because of who she is, but between her businesses and Stormi, she’s given it zero thought.”

The source added that Kylie “knows she’s young” and must first work out her differences with Travis before she can begin to think about becoming involved with other men.

Fans have been speculating about the status of Kylie and Travis’ relationship ever since their split was first announced in October 2019. Since then, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been spotted out with Travis and Stormi several times, with the most recent outing occurring this week. On Monday, the pair were seen heading out to lunch with their daughter in California.

The family lunch date comes just days after Kylie shared a few flirty photos with Travis on her Instagram stories, in which the rapper leaned in close to her, per Cosmopolitan.

Kylie and Travis’ relationship remains a mystery to everyone, even Kylie’s mother, as Kris Jenner admitted in a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres that she had no idea if they were back together.

Unfortunately for curious fans, it seems that the co-parents’ relationship status will stay unconfirmed. A second source told HL that Kylie and Travis aren’t interested in labeling what they are to keep everyone else happy.

“To them it isn’t anyone’s business what they do in their private time together,” the source said. “The possibility is always there that they could get back together at some point. They’re not there at this point, but the potential is always there.”