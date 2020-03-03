Instagram Model Pamela Alexandra Shows Off Flawless Curves In Skin-Tight Bodysuit

Pamela Alexandra is an Instagram model with a vast following of fans. She often takes to the popular social media site to show off her enviable physique in skimpy, skin-tight outfits that have the comments section of her posts filled with thousands of compliments.

This week, the Instagram sensation left a double-photo post for her followers in which she participates in a photoshoot at a hotel. Standing on an elegant red-carpeted staircase with an elaborate gold railing, Pamela strikes a sexy pose for the camera. She wears a black, one-piece bodysuit that clings to her curvy hips and thighs while highlighting her trim waist. Cut-outs on the bodice reveal plenty of skin while focusing the eye on her busty chest. The bodysuit also shows off glimpses of skin down her waist and hips with additional cut-out designs.

In addition to the bodysuit, Pamela wears a pair of gold, strappy high heels that match the color of the railing and feature tiny, glitzy studs along the straps. The model accessories with two gold pendant necklaces of different lengths and a matching gold bracelet that contrast nicely with her bronze skin. She appears to have recently cut her long, straight brunette tresses as they now hang loose just past her shoulders. Pamela completes the look with black mascara and matte lips.

In the second photo of the two-part post, Pamela is featured at a different angle with her feet poised on different steps. She runs one hand down the banister while toying with her hair with the other.

In the caption of the post, Pamela tells her followers that she really likes the art in the background. Her location is tagged as The Dolder Grand, a hotel in Zurich, Switzerland, with the geolocation feature of the app. The Instagram bombshell’s 3.4 million followers went crazy for her latest post, leaving over 50,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments in the first 20 hours of being posted. Many of them referenced her caption in their comment.

“The greatest work of art is standing on the stairs,” one Instagram user wrote, following up with a winking face, heart-eyed, and thumbs up emoji.

“I love the art in the foreground!!,” another social media user joked in reference to the caption, following up with two red heart emoji.

“What art? Ha! You’re Gorgeous Pamela!!,” yet one more fan chimed in, adding a long string of fire and red heart emoji for emphasis.