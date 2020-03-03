Jason Tartick Shares Update With ‘The Bachelorette’ Fans After Scary Evening With Nashville Tornado

The Bachelorette stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are living together in Nashville, Tennessee these days. Most days they are living a pretty normal life with their two dogs, but on Monday night, they were swept up in the chaos of the tornado that swept through town. On Tuesday, Jason shared an Instagram post thanking everybody for their support and detailed some updates.

Jason’s Instagram post showed Kaitlyn in the bathtub snuggling with one of the couple’s dogs during the tornado warning Monday night. He thanked everybody who reached out to check in on them and shared some details about the experience.

Those fans of The Bachelorette who follow Kaitlyn on social media may have seen her play-by-play Instagram Stories during the ordeal. Kaitlyn and Jason had been out at a bar with friends after attending a hockey game and they had to evacuate when the sirens started.

Once Kaitlyn and Jason got back with the dogs, they gathered in a first-floor bathroom and waited out the storm. Their dogs Pinot and Ramen were pretty rattled by the sirens, and Jason admitted that he didn’t know what to expect in a situation like this. On the other hand, Kaitlyn readily admitted that tornados scare her and that she’s been through this warning process before.

Jason explained that he, Kaitlyn, Ramen, and Pinot spent several hours in the bathroom in the wee hours of the morning. Once the tornado warning was over, it seems that The Bachelorette stars went out exploring a little.

Kaitlyn’s Instagram Stories showed an area of significant damage they found with a car demolished and a large tree blown down. She noted that they were staying in an Airbnb due to a pipe and flooding issue at the home they share, and she noted that the news was reporting a lot of damage by their place.

In his post, Jason shared some statistics about the tornado that hit the Nashville area. Luckily, it sounds like The Bachelorette stars and their home escaped any serious damage or injuries. However, both Kaitlyn and Jason noted that they are stunned by how bad things got and are praying for those who were impacted during the tornado.

Kaitlyn and Jason may have tried to make light of the situation as they camped out in the bathroom with Pinot and Ramen during the storm, but reality definitely hit them once they got outside and watched the news. Their experience seems to show just how quickly things can change during a tornado warning like this and The Bachelorette fans are sharing their love and relief that they’re all doing fine.