Blond Beauty Celeste Bright Rocks Crop Top & A Pair Of Extremely Short Daisy Dukes

Celeste Bright rocked a pair of extremely short Daisy Dukes for her latest Instagram pic. The blond beauty thrilled her admirers with the post on Monday.

In the sexy snap, Celeste looked like a total smokeshow as she sported the dark denim shorts that highlighted her curvy hips and booty perfectly. She paired the bottoms with a skimpy white crop top that boasted a plunging neckline to showcase her cleavage. The ensemble also put the model’s toned arms, flat tummy, and tiny waist on full display.

Celeste posed in front of a plain white background as she turned to her side and placed one hand on the waistband of her shorts. Her other arm hung down to her side as she gave a sultry glare into the camera.

The model wore her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder. She accessorized the style with large gold hoop earrings and thick gold chains around her neck.

Celeste also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application included defined eyebrows and long lashes. She added black winged eyeliner and a pink color on her lids to make her eyes pop even more.

The model’s face wore pink blush and a shimmering highlighter, which looked stunning against her bronzed skin. She completed the look with a soft pink gloss on her full lips.

Meanwhile, many of her 624,000-plus followers went wild for the pic. Fans clicked the like button on the post over 27,000 times and left more than 330 comments in less than 24 hours after it was published.

“You are so amazingly gorgeous,” one of Celeste’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You are very beautiful,” remarked another adoring fan.

“You’re beautiful as a morning dew on a rose,” a third social media user told the model.

“This outfit is so skimpy it may as well be a bikini. You look smoking hot Celeste. Love everything about you pretty girl,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Celeste often delights her followers with her scantily clad looks. The model is known for wearing tiny bathing suits, skimpy shirts, tight pants, revealing lingerie, and more.

Earlier this week, Celeste Bright got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a teeny tiny purple string bikini and a backwards baseball cap. That post has racked up more than 36,000 likes and over 380 comments to date.