Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Discovers Thomas’ Lies

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, February 4 promise drama when Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) overhears a conversation not meant for her ears. It seems as if she will discover Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) true motives and she won’t be happy by the discovery that she makes, per She Knows Soaps.

Steffy will listen in on a conversation between Thomas and Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero). The designer will be bragging that he will soon have Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) just where he wants her. Of course, this will come as news to Steffy who just witnessed his engagement to Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes).

The Forrester Creations co-CEO will be stunned as Thomas relays that he will soon be the man in Hope’s life because he is sure that she will come to Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) rescue. Thomas knows that by pushing Douglas, he will be able to control Hope. The blonde wants to protect the little boy at all costs and will even sacrifice her future for Douglas’ happiness.

Steffy will be shocked as she hears how Thomas plans to push up the wedding date in order to agitate Douglas. He is convinced that his son will make Hope feel so guilty that she will do anything to save him from his anguish. Thomas will gloat that he is so close to achieving his goal and that it’s only a matter of time before Hope will become his wife.

Vinny will also be horrified by Thomas’ plans. He doesn’t like how Thomas is using his son to further his own interests and will call him out. However, Thomas will justify his actions by pointing out that Douglas will end up with Hope and Thomas as his parents. After all, that’s what Douglas really wants. He figures that Douglas will be able to deal with what he’s throwing at him and he will be okay in the end.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Steffy won’t be as easily convinced as Vinny. She will be upset to learn that her brother has not changed at all. He’s only using Zoe and Douglas to get what he wants and doesn’t care that he’s causing them emotional damage.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Steffy will confront her brother and all hell will break loose. Accusations will fly as she brings up the past and lets him know that she won’t let him get away with this.