‘Maxim’ Model Chase Carter Shows Off Killer Body In Tiny White Bikini

Chase Carter took to Instagram earlier this week to post a snapshot of herself in a tiny bikini, and her fans and followers are drooling over her insane body.

The former Maxim cover girl posed indoors in front of a full-length mirror as she held her phone in front of her face to snap the selfie. Carter posed with one leg slightly in front of the other, showing off her slender frame and thigh gap. The Bahamian model arched her torso slightly to one side while keeping her arm next to her body. She looked into her phone screen with serious eyes and lips pursed in a focused manner. Carter didn’t include a geotag with her post, but she hinted in the caption that she was a friend’s house.

Carter — who was featured on the November/December 2018 issue of Maxim — rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a bright white shade that made her sun-kissed skin stand out. On her upper body, she had on a classic triangle top with thin straps that went over her shoulders. The bikini top featured small triangles that showed off a bit of her cleavage.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms with similarly thin straps that sat high on her sides, leaving her slender hips exposed. Carter didn’t include a tag to indicate where her swimsuit was from.

Carter wore her blond hair pulled up in a tight bun. The model wore little to no makeup, embracing her natural traits and beauty.

The post proved to be popular with her followers. Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 20,400 likes and upwards of 140 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to rave about her beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Why you so perfect tho,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a few heart-eyes emoji.

“You look amazing,” replied another one, following the comment with fire emoji.

“You look fantastic!!!!” a third one chimed in.

In the accompanying interview with Maxim, Carter explained that she was at the airport in Sydney, Australia, talking on the phone with a friend back in the Bahamas about what she had missed in school when an agent approached her about modeling.

“I guess I was talking a lot about the Bahamas in the conversation, and this agent-looking woman came up to me and said, ‘I have a model shooting in the Bahamas. Are you on the same shoot?'” she told the magazine.