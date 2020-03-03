Yellowstone National Park Bison Being Rounded Up For Possible Slaughter

The animals carry a disease that area ranchers don't want spread.

Officials at Yellowstone National Park have started rounding up bison, with a view towards possibly slaughtering them in the next few days, in order to cull the herd and prevent the spread of disease, ABC News reports.

Every year, visitors to the expansive national park take in the sight of bison, thousands of whom call the park home. In fact, so many of the bovids live in the park that, for now, there might actually be too many, and authorities want to cull the herd.

Specifically, about 4,900 bison are known or believed to live in the park, a number that, if it gets too high, leads to what’s known as the “winter migration,” where the animals descend from the higher elevations of the park to lower elevations, in search of food.

Sometimes, that means that the animals leave the park, which can cause problems for cattle ranchers. Specifically, the bison can mingle with domesticated cattle and, among other things, bring disease. Currently, cattle ranchers in the area are concerned about the spread of the bacterial disease brucellosis, which bison are known to carry.

To that end, park officials have reached an agreement with ranchers to cull the bison herd when it gets too big in order to keep the disease under control.

skeeze / Pixabay

This year, officials hope to cull about 900 of the animals.

What that actually means, however, will vary in its execution.

Some animals, for example, will simply be slaughtered. In the case of other animals, a limited number of hunting permits will be issued, so that they can be culled via being hunted. Other animals — about 110 of them — will be quarantined, with a view towards relocating them.

For example, several Native American tribes have asked the federal government to bring them some excess Yellowstone bison, to repopulate lands where the animals formerly roamed freely. And indeed, last year 55 male bison were transported to Fort Peck Indian Reservation, to live in a fenced-in area.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, when or if more bison, including potentially breeding pairs of males and females, will be moved to other Native American reservations.

Meanwhile, officials have captured six bison attempting to leave the park. Those animals are currently held in quarantine and will likely be slaughtered.

For millennia, bison roamed the Great Plains by the millions. However, they were hunted almost to extinction, as whites deliberately killed off the beast in order to cut off Indian tribes from a primary source of food. However, efforts in the 20th century to bring the animal back have been hugely successful, and the ungulates are no longer considered an endangered species.