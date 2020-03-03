Canadian Model Laurence Bédard Sizzles In Plunging Romper

The model flaunted her flawless figure in her revealing ensemble.

On Monday, March 2, Canadian model Laurence Bédard shared a sizzling snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The photos shows the tattooed beauty striking a pose in a carpeted hallway. An elevator can be seen in the background. She stood with her shoulders back and her hands to her side, as she spread her legs. Laurence gazed directly into the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

The stunner flaunted her incredible figure in a plunging, long-sleeved black romper from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The revealing ensemble put her ample cleavage, curvaceous hips, and long, lean legs on full display. The romper’s tie belt also accentuated Laurence’s tiny waist. In addition, fans could catch a glimpse of Laurence’s impressive tattoo collection. The digital influencer kept the sultry look relatively simple and accessorized with only a delicate choker necklace.

The 26-year-old styled her blond bob in a sleek side part, giving the look additional sophistication. She opted to wear a full face of makeup — a striking application that featured glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted an iridescent white.

In the caption, Laurence seemed to be stating that she was motivated to begin the workweek. She also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon amassed more than 97,000 likes. Many of Laurence’s admirers also took the time to compliment the stunner in the comments section.

“You look pretty as always [sweetie],” gushed one fan.

“[It’s] amazing just how completely amazing you are,” added a different devotee.

“[Very] sleek and stylish @lolobe4 you make everything look fabulous,” said another commenter.

“Unbelievably gorgeous I love your eyes and your body,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of red heart and rose emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

This is far from the first time that Laurence has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. As fans are aware, she has a tendency to upload racy content that occasionally pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she got temperatures rising by sharing a sizzling snap, in which she wore a skimpy, multicolored bikini manufactured by the fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing. That tantalizing post has been liked over 120,000 times since it was uploaded.