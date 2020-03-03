Aussie Model Madi Edwards Rocks High Ponytail & Gorgeous Makeup In Beverly Hills: ‘I Need You All Around Me’

Madi Edwards took to her popular Instagram page yesterday to share a stunning photo of herself for fans. While the Australian-born beauty is most well-known for flooding her page with fashion-forward shots and partnerships with various online retailers, every once in a while she takes the opportunity to share a beautiful photo with a heartfelt caption, which is exactly what she did yesterday.

In the stunning new shot, the blond bombshell sat at an outdoor table at a restaurant in Beverly Hills. She put her elbow on the white linen cloth while resting her face on her hand. Edwards looked absolutely flawless, rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick, while her beautiful blue eyes popped in the shot. The model also wore her long locks slicked back in a high ponytail with a few strands falling around her face. To accessorize the outfit, Edwards sported a dainty necklace as well as a gold ring.

She was photographed from her chest up, so only the upper portion of Edwards’ outfit was visible. It featured a white ribbed tank top and a black cardigan. She did not specifically say what restaurant she was at, but in her caption, she told her followers that she needed them all around her. In just a few short hours of going live, the social media star’s update has garnered a ton of attention.

In addition to over 18,000 likes, the post has amassed over 100-plus comments, and those numbers only continue to climb. Some Instagrammers commented on the post to let the stunner know that she looks incredible while many others dropped a line to share that they are fans. A few could not find the right words and opted to express their emotions with emoji instead of words.

“Beautiful Australian Girl. Love you much,” one fan raved, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“Wow so gorgeous madi, love those eyes,” a second admirer commented along with a series of emoji.

“You are so beautiful I can’t believe it every time you add a photo,” one more follower gushed.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Edwards posed for another hot shot, that time on one of the most popular shopping streets in the country — Rodeo Drive. She left little to the imagination in a hot yet casual look that included a pair of short Daisy Dukes and a graphic white T-shirt. Like her most recent social media share, that one also earned a ton of likes and comments.