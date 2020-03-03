‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Wows In A Green Bikini While Playfully Sticking Out Her Tongue

Sarah Harris gave her 2.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a skin-baring new photo that added some serious heat to her feed.

The image was posted to the Playboy model’s feed on Monday and has earned nothing but love since going live. A geotag on the snap placed the 26-year-old in Queensland, Australia, where she was seen standing in a large room that was furnished with a marble table. She stood with her hands rested on top of her head and her eyes closed as she playfully stuck out her tongue at the camera, which she explained in the caption of her post was a “true representation” of her mood this week.

Despite being inside, Sarah looked ready to lounge by the pool or hit the beach in a stunning green bikini that highlighted her gorgeous, all-over glow. The set included a bandeau-style top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms, but that’s not all that was left on display thanks to its revealing design. The swimwear also boasted a daringly low scoop neckline that left a scandalous amount of cleavage within eyesight. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The Kiwi hottie also sported a pair of matching green bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The piece covered up only what was necessary and allowed Sarah to flaunt her sculpted thighs and peachy booty thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its curved waistband sat low on her hips to draw attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

Sarah’s accessory game was on point as well. She added some bling with a delicate necklace and dangling leaf earrings. She tied her blond tresses in a trendy top knot that sat high up on her head. As for her glam, Sarah sported a full face of makeup that included a glossy pink lip, dusting of dark blush, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara.

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for the social media sensation’s latest Instagram appearance. The post has earned over 14,000 likes during its first 24 hours on the platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her eye-popping display.

“Love that color on you,” one person wrote.

Another said that Sarah had a “great body.”

“Your beauty is awesome,” commented a third.

“Your smile is always killer, you are marvelous beauty queen,” quipped a fourth.

Sarah is no stranger to showing off her bikini body on her Instagram page. Another recent upload from the babe saw her strutting on the beach in a sexy floral bikini. That post proved popular as well — since going live, the clip has been viewed over 57,000 times and earned nearly 6,000 likes.