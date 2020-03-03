Devon Windsor Wows In A Red Swimsuit On A Yacht

Devon sizzled in new photos.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Devon Windsor sizzled in a red swimsuit in an array of stunning new photos posted to social media this week. The gorgeous lingerie model put her flawless body on full show in the snaps, which showed her as she soaked up the sun on a boat alongside a group of friends, including her husband Johnny “Dex” Barbara.

In the first of the set of photos, which Devon revealed in the caption were all outtakes she hadn’t gotten around to posting before, the beauty shared a kiss with her new husband as she rocked a black baseball cap on her head while Dex went shirtless.

In the second snap shared in the March 2 upload, the blond beauty gave fans a much better look at her one-piece, which was a deep red swimsuit with an embossed floral print across the whole of the bodice. The suit also featured full cups with underwire and thicker straps that stretched over both of her shoulders.

The chic bathing suit also featured a belt wrapped around her waist with a metallic silver fastening which sat in the middle of her torso.

Devon’s face wasn’t visible in the shot, as she looked down towards the floor with her baseball cap still on her head to shield her face from the sunshine. She also revealed where the swimsuit is from, as she tagged her own swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, in the post.

She also held on to a drink with her right hand and rocked a metallic necklace around her neck.

The third photo in the collection gave her 1.9 million followers a close-up look at her face as she looked off into the distance, while the third showed her when she posed on the side of the boat alongside two of her fellow Victoria’s Secret models, Georgia Fowler and Megan Williams.

Fans clearly loved getting a peek at the beauty in her swimwear, as the comments section was full of praise.

“I love these,” one person commented with a heart eye emoji.

Another wrote “Queen” with a tiara emoji.

“Omg loveee,” a third Instagram user commented with two heart eye emoji.

The upload has already received more than 25,000 likes in the first 19 hours since she shared it online.

Devon often shows off different swimsuits and bikinis from her own collection on social media.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, she even teamed up with another Victoria’s Secret star – German model Lorena Rae – as they stripped down to their swimwear together for a very cheeky shot posted to Instagram as they bent over with their backs to one another during a trip to the beach.