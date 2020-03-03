Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Sizzles In Tiny String Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Qimmah Russo flaunted her sculpted physique on her most recent Instagram post on Tuesday, March 3, and her 1.4 million followers are going crazy for it.

The fitness trainer and model took to the popular social media app to post three snapshots of herself in a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination.

Russo rocked a two-piece bathing in a royal blue tone that highlighted her caramel skin. Her bikini top featured a classic triangle cut with spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck. The triangles were bunched in, leaving a lot of cleavage exposed, including her sideboobs. The top included a silver detail on the left triangle that added a touch of sparkle to the suit.

The California native teamed her bikini top with a pair of matching string bottoms that boasted a triple strap on either side that tied on her hips. The straps were attached to the small bottom and created two cutouts that revealed a lot of skin on her groin area, turning up the sex appeal of the swimsuit. Russo tied the straps into a knot, leaving the strings loose against her thigh. The model did not share where her swimwear was from.

In her caption, Russo told her fans and followers that “dream bodies” were made ahead of summer so when the warm months arrived, they would be ready to “jump into that bikini you’ve dreamed of.”

Russo urged her followers to click on the link in her bio to purchase her custom workout and mea plans to get them started on their fitness journey.

The brunette bombshell shared three separate photos of the same shoot. In the first, Russo leaned against a white wall with her body facing the camera and arms to the sides. The second captured the model at a closer range, focusing in on her torso and face. The third showed her in a more spontaneous position.

Russo wore her tresses in a middle part and styled down in loose curls that cascaded onto her body. The model rocked black mascara and gloss for a neutral makeup combination.

The photos garnered more than 21,800 likes and upwards 195 comments, proving to be popular with her followers. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise her physique and to her express their admiration for her.

“[C]rushing on you like no other,” one user raved.

“You make my heart beat faster,” said another fan, following the words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“I love your smile along with other things,” a third one chimed in, adding two red hearts at the end of the comment.