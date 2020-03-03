Whitney Houston Hologram Concert To Make Las Vegas Debut In April

A hologram concert featuring the late Whitney Houston will make its debut in Las Vegas in April with an extended run at The Flamingo Las Vegas. The singer will be featured via hologram in an evening that will showcase some of her most popular hits. The show will also feature a live five-piece band, backup singers, and dancers to enhance the overall experience.

Entertainment Tonight reported the shows for “An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” will begin April 14.

The hologram shows use technology and both vocal and video performances by the late entertainer to create this unusual tribute concert.

A body double for Whitney has been enhanced and digitally recreated to look like the singer for the performance portion of the show. The hologram makes it appear to concertgoers that Whitney is actually singing in front of them. The soundtrack of the experience is a setlist of original tunes from the New Jersey native.

Entertainment Tonight stated that some of the legendary songstress’s greatest hits will be featured in the Vegas show, including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” “The Greatest Love of All,” and Whitney’s recently released cover of Steve Winwood’s 1986 smash tune “Higher Love.”

The hologram tour recently finished a successful run in England.

“In 2011, Whitney and I discussed her idea of an intimate, unplugged concert tour. It was a project we called ‘Whitney Unplugged’ or ‘An Evening with Whitney,” said Pat Houston in a statement published by Las Vegas Sun regarding the idea to share this technological experience with fans.

Pat Houston is Whitney’s sister-in-law, former manager, and the president and CEO of the Estate of Whitney E. Houston.

“While Whitney’s no longer with us, her voice and legacy will live on with us forever. (This) is another chance for us to relive and celebrate the talent that we were so lucky to receive for more than three decades, and we’re excited to bring this cutting-edge musical experience to the fans who supported the pop culture phenomenon that was Whitney Houston because they deserve nothing less,” she explained to the publication.

Fans of the singer appeared to be dismayed at the idea of this type of tribute to the Grammy-award winning singer in the comments section of the aforementioned post. Many stated that the entire idea is in poor taste while others felt it was a wonderful celebration of the decades of music the singer left behind.

Whitney Houston died in April 2012 at the age of 48-year-old in a room at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The singer’s death was ruled an accidental drowning via an official coroner’s report, reported ABC News.