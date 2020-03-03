Alexa Collins Shows Off Killer Legs In Tiny Animal-Print Dress On Instagram

Alexa Collins turned up the heat in her latest Instagram share on Tuesday morning. In a series of photos on her account, the bombshell babe rocked an ultra-short, animal-print dress that did nothing but favors for her endless legs and left little to the imagination.

The photos showed Alexa standing in the doorway of a vestibule with white walls and a colorful carpet on the ground. In the background, a window looked out onto a cluster of palm trees and an orange building. The sun appeared to be pouring in through the windows and washed over Alexa’s glowing body, which looked better than ever in her tiny yet elegant outfit.

Alexa’s tan and black dress featured thin straps on the shoulders and a straight, low-cut neckline. The top of the outfit just barely contained the model’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, the fabric dipped low on the sides, which exposed a bit of sideboob.

The skintight dress featured ruching at the waist, which drew attention to Alexa’s hourglass figure and flat tummy. Meanwhile, the lower half included a small cut in the fabric on her thigh, where strings allowed Alexa to tug the dress up even higher. The tiny one-piece cut off at the top of her leg, which put her lengthy pins on display.

Alexa finished off the look with some tan wedge sandals, which accentuated her toned legs even further. She also added a pair of silver hoop earrings and rocked a full face of makeup, including light contour, highlighter, shaped eyebrows, and a light pink lipstick. She wore her long, blond hair down in waves that blew in the breeze.

The first two photos showed Alexa with one arm crossed, which pushed up her cleavage. She spread her legs slightly to reveal the sheer nature of the fabric. In the third shot, Alexa cocked one hip to the side in a way that further emphasized her figure and stared into the camera with a powerful gaze.

In the caption, she joked that she was thinking about food.

Alexa’s post garnered more than 2,590 likes and just over 80 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Gorgeous looking legs,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“You look like the snack I’m thinking about right now,” another user added.

Whether she’s dressed up or dressed down, Alexa will always look amazing. Earlier this week, she went a bit more casual in a tiny crop top and skintight leggings, which her fans loved.