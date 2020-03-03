Student At School Where Mike Pence Visited Last Week Quarantined For Coronavirus

Last week, Vice President Mike Pence paid a visit to the Sarasota Military Academy in Florida where he shook hands and met with students. On Monday, one of the students and his mother was quarantined after coming into contact with an individual who tested positive for the virus.

The Herald-Tribune reports that the mother, who works at Doctors Hospital in the area, came in contact with a patient who tested positive for COVID-19, as the coronavirus is officially known, while engaged in her “professional roles” at the hospital.

On Friday, Pence made an appearance at the school as part of a fundraiser for a lawmaker in the state where he shook hands, took photos, and greeted cadets.

The Pentagon reached out to the school after news of the potential contamination was announced, and the school assured them that the student who is now under quarantine wasn’t present at the event.

“We have been in touch with the Pentagon, so we assured them that particular cadet was not present for that occasion,” said a representative for the school.

While the school has been completing a flu protocol every week in which they sanitize door knobs, door handles, classrooms, and light fixtures, the student was quarantined under an abundance of caution to avoid spreading the disease.

“I want our parents and employees to know we are safe,” the representative said. “We’ve been proactive on sanitizing and teaching our students how to make sure they are watching their hands. We are working with the health department and making sure we are following their protocols. At this time, they are not recommending any exclusions. They are recommending we go about our business every day.”

Neither the student nor his mother currently show any symptoms of the disease.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis declared a public health emergency in the state after two Florida residents tested positive for the virus. There are currently 184 people being monitored for the virus within the state. Officials reassured citizens that while the virus is in the state, healthy individuals have little to fear from the virus and should go about their business.

Pence was placed in charge of the task force heading up the response to the spreading epidemic last week by President Donald Trump. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the decision was met with backlash by critics who say that the vice president’s lack of belief in the theory of evolution should disqualify him from the position.