Brielle Biermann Showcases Pert Derriere In Skimpy Blue Bikini During Tropical Getaway

Brielle Biermann took to her popular social media page yesterday to share a sexy photo of herself clad in a tiny blue bikini. Last week, the Don’t Be Tardy star delighted her 1.3 million-plus Instagram fans with a number of photos from her tropical getaway to Nassau, Bahamas. Going along with the same beachy vibe, her most recent share showed the smokeshow sizzling in sexy swimwear.

In the stunning new shot, the model sat on the top of a rock that overlooked the ocean. Biermann faced her backside to the camera, raising both of her hands over her head. Her newly brown-dyed locks were visible in the image and she wore them pulled back in a low ponytail, adding a small blue flower to her ‘do. The beauty also showed off her beautifully manicured nails that were painted bubblegum pink while rocking a pair of aviator sunglasses.

The social media sensation left little to the imagination in a blue string bikini that was ombre and featured a few shades of blue. The 23-year-old’s toned back and pert derriere were on full display for the camera and she looked nothing short of spectacular. In the caption of the post, she gave fans instructions on how to enter a giveaway to win a $5,000 shopping spree.

The post has only been live on her account for a few short hours but it’s already earning the social media star a ton of attention from her legion of fans with an impressive 29,000 likes and well over 1,400 comments. People from all over the world took to the opportunity to enter the contest, tagging their friends in an attempt to win. A few more simply commented on the shot to let the bombshell know that she looks amazing while others were left speechless and chimed in with emoji instead of words.

“Greatest view of a babe eve,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Omggg i wanna look like uuuu,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“You put your tender tusch on that volcanic rock?!? Girl!,” another fan commented, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their post.

Last week, The Inquisir shared that the reality star showed off her killer figure in another hot video clip from her tropical getaway. For the occasion, Biermann looked stunning in a floor-length, white-and-blue striped tiered dress that dipped low into her chest and showed plenty of cleavage. In the caption, she thanked her fans for all of their birthday wishes.