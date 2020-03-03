Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Welcome Back ‘If They Change Their Minds’

Prince Harry is back in the U.K. to tie up loose ends and complete the last of his royal duties. While there, he sat down with Queen Elizabeth II for a more relaxed get-together where the Queen reportedly told Harry that he and wife Meghan Markle were welcome back if they decided that leaving the royal life isn’t for them.

As The Sun reports, Harry and the Queen had a four-hour “fireside chat” at Windsor Castle that ended with a warm welcome and an understanding between the two.

“You are much loved and will always be welcomed back,” a source reports the Queen said.

Harry walked from his U.K. home base at Frogmore Cottage to the castle, which share the same grounds. Before announcing that they were stepping back from their royal duties, Meghan and Harry lived at Frogmore cottage on the public dime and had remodeled it to suit their needs. Now, the couple is paying rent and has agreed to reimburse the costs of the renovations.

According to the source, the meeting was the time that the two needed to come to a better understanding of what they both needed from the arrangement. Prior to this, Harry and Meghan had made the announcement that they planned to split their time in the U.K. and North America before departing for Canada, leaving little time for conversation.

While Harry eventually met up with the Queen, Prince William, and Prince Charles for a conversation to sort the details of their departure out, Monday’s meeting was the first time Harry and the Queen had time to chat in a more relaxed setting.

“The Queen had a lot to talk to Harry about and this was the ideal time for them to both say their piece,” the source said.

“When Harry and Meghan announced they wanted to quit it all happened very quickly and it was very stressful for all concerned,” they added.

Reportedly, during the conversation, the Queen reiterated that Harry and Meghan can’t use the term “Royal” as part of their brand because she wants to protect the monarchy. While she is apparently upset that the couple has chosen to live so far away, and she is sad that she isn’t able to see baby Archie as much as she’d like, she understands their decision.

That said, she would reportedly welcome them back.

“She made it very clear to him that he and Meghan are always able to come back if they change their minds and she will welcome them with open arms,” the source said.