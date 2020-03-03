Blond Bombshell Allie Auton Sports White Crop Top & Matching Panties In Flirty Bedroom Photos

Allie Auton slayed in a skimpy ensemble as she posed for her latest Instagram photos. The blond bombshell delighted her fans with the upload on Tuesday.

In the sexy post, Allie looked gorgeous as she rocked a white crop top with long sleeves. The top covered the model’s chest, but showcased her tiny waist, flat tummy, and rock hard abs.

Allie paired the top with some matching white panties that rested high on her curvy hips and flaunted her lean legs and a pair of white socks. She posed on a bed made up with white linens as the light colors made her bronzed tan stand out in the pics.

In the first photo, Allie gave a sultry look into the camera as she wore a smirk on her face. In the second snap, she pulled up her shirt a bit and looked away from the lens. The third shot featured her puppy as she cuddled up to her furry friend and puckered her lips.

Allie wore her long, golden locks pulled up into a high ponytail and styled in waves that were pushed over her shoulder. She accessorized with tiny earrings and a ring on her finger. She also opted for a stunning makeup look.

The glam look included thick lashes and black eyeliner. She also filled in her brows for a more defined look. Allie sported some pink blush and shimmering highlighter over top of her bronzed glow and completed her application with dark pink gloss on her lips.

In the caption, Allie revealed that the photo was snapped in Queensland, Australia. She also told her fans that her ensemble was made by the brand Lounge Underwear.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s 527,000-plus followers fell in love with the post. The upload gained more than 11,000 likes and over 100 comments within the first seven hours after it was published to her feed.

“This can’t be real life,” one of Allie’s followers stated in the comments section.

“I wasn’t ready for this,” another admirer wrote.

“One of my fav pics of you omg,” a third comment read.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous and the dog is adorable,” a fourth person told the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie Auton appears to have no qualms about showing off her flawless figure online. Earlier this week, she rocked a tiny white string bikini as she waded in the ocean. That post has raked in more than 15,000 likes and over 150 comments to date.