‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Bares Cleavage In Tight Green Top And Tiny White Skirt

Professional golfer Paige Spiranac treated her Instagram followers to a hot shot of herself on the golf course recently.

Paige stood on what appeared to be a golf course with mountains and stormy clouds in the background. The focus of the shot remained on the golfer, and she did not provide a photographer credit for the photo. The professional wore a light gray-green three-quarter length sleeve, skintight ribbed henley style t0shirt in the picture. She left all but one button open at the neckline, revealing a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. She paired the sexy t-shirt with a short white pleated skirt that featured a wide yoke under the waistband. The sporty outfit showed off tthe golfer’s small waist and toned figure.

Paige wore her highlighted blond wavy locks in a half ponytail with tendrils falling out to frame her face. The golfer wore soft contoured eyeshadow with black mascara. She used blush to highlight her high cheekbones, and pink lipstick completed her glamorous golf course look as she gazed softly down and to the side.

The blond bombshell pointed out that she’s holding her putter in one hand, so the whole shot is basically a golf shot. Her fans on the popular social media platform appeared to love her explanation, and more than 125,000 of them hit the “like” button to show their appreciation. Plus, well over 2,300 took the time to leave a positive comment in the reply section. Many of those who replied gave Paige some good feedback about her new podcast “Playing A Round With Paige Renee.”

“Props to you for giving all of your buttons the day off. No reason to make that first one work so hard when the others never see work a day in their lives!! #nocomplaints” teased one fan who also included a high five emoji.

“If that’s the case, I’ve always been here for the ‘golf content.’ Great podcast today. You’re awesome, and in this picture, beautiful. Credit to photographer (again lol),” a second fan joked.

“Well technically, it would still be golf content with the golf course,” noted a third Instagram user.

“The putter was the only thing I saw. I wasn’t looking at anything else I promise,” a fourth declared.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Paige gave her fans a thrill with another post recently where she wore a monochromatic skintight black outfit as she posed with a club on the golf course in Myrtle Beach.