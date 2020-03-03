‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, March 2: Sally Says ‘Yes’ To Moving In With Wyatt

The Bold and the Beautiful recap features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) at work. He, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) worried about Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). More specifically, they were concerned that Sally may have figured out that Wyatt knew the truth and was chewing Katie Logan (Heather Tom) out for blabbing. Wyatt reckoned that Sally would run if she thought that Katie had told him. Just then, Wyatt received a text message from Sally, per She Knows Soaps. She asked him to meet her at the beach house.

In the meantime, at Forrester Creations, Sally asked Katie if she told Wyatt the truth. Once again, Katie sidestepped the question. Sally opined that she had nothing to give Wyatt. Katie pointed out that Sally could give him memories. When Sally said that she didn’t want Wyatt to pity her, Katie said that he didn’t feel that way toward her. She then quickly corrected herself and covered up by saying that if Wyatt knew the truth, he wouldn’t pity her. Katie encouraged Sally to think about the end of her life. Surely, the redhead didn’t want to spend her last days alone in a hospital room. Katie urged Sally to let Wyatt take care of her now that she needed him the most.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Flo and Katie agree that they need to help Sally however they are able. pic.twitter.com/BqOJAeOwEI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 2, 2020

Katie pointed out that Sally’s shaking was getting worse. It would only be a matter of time before other people would begin to notice. Sally received a text from Wyatt to tell her that he was on his way. She didn’t know what to tell him. Katie advised her to go on living her life and that she didn’t need to explain anything to him. Sally became emotional and said that she needed to be realistic but she also didn’t want to die alone. She left for the beach house.

Later, Flo joined Katie on the soap opera. They wondered about the decision that Sally would make. Katie admired Flo’s generosity. Flo explained that she felt secure about her and Wyatt’s relationship and knew that he would make Sally happy as she faced her death.

At the beach house, Sally explained that Wyatt had taken her by surprise. He explained that he had always loved her. When questioned about his feelings for Flo, he hesitated. He admitted that Flo was important to him but that he had decided to focus on Sally. The redhead said that she believed him when he said that he loved her. She told him that she would move back in with him for as long as she could. She finally had something to live for.