Paulina Gretzky Is A Smokeshow, Rocking A Low-Cut Rhinestone Gown In Rare Photo With Dustin Johnson

Paulina Gretzky took to social media last night to share a sexy and rare photo with her longtime fiance, PGA star Dustin Johnson. Even though the blond bombshell is wildly popular on Instagram, that doesn’t mean that she posts on her account very often. In fact, her last Instagram share dates all the way back to December 19 when she posted a cheeky photo while clad in a skimpy bikini. Last night, the daughter of hockey great Wayne Gretzky delighted fans with a rare and stunning update.

In the brand-new shot, the model tagged herself at Weylin — a luxury wedding venue in New York City. She added the date February 29, 2020, and congratulated Mr. and Mrs. Ty Gretzky — aka her brother and new sister-in-law — on their nuptials. Much to the delight of her fans, the mother of two showed plenty of skin, rocking a low-cut black dress that showed off ample amounts of cleavage. The outfit also featured a high slit, and she showed plenty of leg as well. The gorgeous gown was adorned with rhinestones that sparkled in the photo. To compete her sexy ensemble, the 31-year-old wore a pair of strappy black heels.

Gretzky also wore her short blond tresses parted in the middle and styled in addition to her usual application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Johnson looked just as good as his leading lady, rocking a black tuxedo with a white button-up underneath. The golfer wore his hair slicked back and sported his signature scruff.

The update has not even been live for 24 hours, but it’s earning the mother of two plenty of attention from fans with over 40,000 likes in addition to over 300 comments. Most of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her figure. A few more took the opportunity to wish Ty the best of luck in his marriage.

“Wow, so handsome and beautiful couple,” one fan gushed, adding a few pink heart emoji.

“Look amazing Paulina can you please check your DM I have a favour to ask you,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“You look great. What a Beautiful woman that I am in love with,” another commented.

