Sexy Model Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Her Booty In A Bronze Bikini By The Pool

Jilissa Zoltko looked like a golden goddess in a tiny bikini for latest Instagram update. The sexy model stunned her fans with the snaps on Monday night.

In the racy photos, Jilissa put her booty on full display as she rocked a bronzed metallic bikini. The thong bottoms gave fans a peek at the model’s curvy hips, round booty, and legs. Meanwhile, the strapless bandeau top showcased the models’s ample bust and toned arms, all while putting her flat tummy and tiny waist in the spotlight.

Jilissa wore her long, blond hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head. She left a few strands loose to frame her face as she rocked a natural makeup look.

The application consisted of defined eyebrows and thick lashes. She also opted for a healthy glow, using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the look with some pink lipstick.

In the first photo, Jilissa is seen standing with her backside to the camera as she looked over her shoulder, closed her eyes and lit up her face with a bright smile. She stood in the same position for the second shot, but gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Jilissa held some tubes of makeup in her hand, and accessorized her bikini style with some tan polish on her nails and large, gold circular earrings.

Many of the model’s over 679,000 followers flocked to show their support for the photos. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 28,000 times and left over 300 comments in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform.

“So Beautiful per usual,” one of Jilissa’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Such a gorgeous smile,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Love the outfit and you in it,” a third social media user gushed.

“This bikini is the cutest and you look breathtaking in it my dear. I love the smile in your first photo and I think you should always smile in your pictures. You’re lovely,” a fourth person told the model.

Fans who follow the model know that she is often seen rocking skimpy bikinis as she hangs by the pool or at the beach.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just last week Jilissa Zoltko dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a tan two-piece with a buttoned top as she soaked up some sun. The photo has garnered more than 22,000 likes and over 290 comments to date.