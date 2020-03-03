‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous For First March Selfie

Thylane Blondeau took to her wildly popular Instagram account earlier today to share her first selfie for March. The model has been given the coveted title of “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World,” but that doesn’t mean that she shares a ton of photos and videos with fans — her last post dates back to the end of February. Early this morning, the brunette bombshell broke her social media silence, sizzling in an up-close and personal shot.

For the occasion, the model stood in profile, posing against a plain wall and staring directly into the camera. The 18-year-old looked spectacular, rocking a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, brow gel, and lipgloss. She kept her long, dark tresses out of her face by pulling them back into a low ponytail. The French beauty added a little pop of bling to the ensemble with a few pairs of earrings, including a couple in her cartilage.

Unfortunately, her entire outfit was not visible in the image, but she appeared to be wearing a dark denim jacket. In the caption of the update, she told her fans that she was getting ready for Miu Miu, but she did not specifically state if it was for a photo shoot or fashion show, and whether or not she was taking part in it.

The post has only been live on her page for a little less than an hour, but it’s earning the bombshell a ton of attention already with over 43,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Fans from all over the world took the opportunity to comment on the stunning new snapshot, with some letting Blondeau know how beautiful she looks and others raving over what big fans they are.

“You are so beautiful baby!! Enjoy the show,” one follower raved, adding a single pink heart emoji.

“Most beautiful creature in this universe!!!!!” a second fan said, in addition to a number of red hearts at the end of their comment.

“Always die hard fan of thylaneblondeau,” another Instagrammer raved on the beautiful update.

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that the bombshell shared another gorgeous photo on her feed, that time in a fashion-forward upload. She kept things casual in a solid gray tank top that showed off her trim arms, adding dark-wash jeans to the outfit. The social media starlet completed the look with a pair of fashionable black combat boots. It comes as no surprise that the post garnered rave reviews from her fanbase of 3.4 million.