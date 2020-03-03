Carrie Underwood Tearfully Speaks About Her Three Miscarriages: ‘It’s Not A Dirty Secret’

Carrie got emotional as she opened up about her struggles to get pregnant and why she went public with her story.

Carrie Underwood got candid about previously suffering three consecutive miscarriages in a new interview as she opened up how she made it through the traumatic time and why she felt it was important to share her story with the world. The country music superstar spoke about the difficult time in her life in a new interview with Women’s Health, where she got emotional as she recalled the experience of trying to get pregnant with her second child following the birth of her now 5-year-old son, Isaiah.

Carrie, who had tears in her eyes as she spoke, told the outlet in a new cover story that she found it very difficult not to be in control after finding out that her pregnancies with her husband, retired hockey star Mike Fisher, would not be full term.

“For my body to not be doing something it was ‘supposed to do’ was a tough pill to swallow,” the mom of two shared, adding that it “reminded” her that she’s “not in control of everything.”

She added that once she went public with her story in a very emotional interview with CBS Sunday Morning back in September 2018 that she felt a sense of relief as she shared what happened to herself and Mike. The singer revealed that she wanted to go public because miscarriages are, unfortunately, so common but not often spoken about publicly.

“It’s not a dirty secret,” Carrie – who has been very open about her struggles since going public almost two years ago – told the outlet, noting that it’s “something many women go through.”

Fortunately, after suffering three miscarriages in a row, the star did eventually fall pregnant with her second child in 2018. Carrie and Mike are now proud parents to 1-year-old son Jacob alongside little Isaiah.

The “Drinking Alone” singer admitted that she and her husband of almost a decade make “a great team” even though they’re so different on paper, as she shared that their relationship is also a big source of energy and strength to her.

The star also credited exercise for helping her to stay so healthy despite her busy schedule. “Physical fitness makes everything else possible,” she said.

“My self-care is my gym time, and that’s a stress reliever for me,” she added, noting that staying active is like anti-depressant and anti-anxiety medication for her.

In the same interview, the country superstar also spoke out about how she struggled with her weight after winning American Idol back in 2005.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carrie admitted that there was a time she would only consume 800 calories a day after being called “fat” by trolls.