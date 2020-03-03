‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Xander’s Baby Switch Secret Threatened, Ben’s Life Flashes Before His Eyes

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, March 3, 2020 reveal that there will be plenty of shocking moments for fans to enjoy.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will be at the hospital with Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) as her daughter Mickey gets set to have a bone marrow transplant. While he’s there, he’ll run into a familiar face.

Xander will come face to face with Dr. Raynor, whom he stares a huge secret with. As many fans will remember, Xander and his uncle, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), switched Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) baby girl with Sarah’s baby after Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) caused a car accident that led to the baby’s death.

Dr. Raynor is the only other person who knows about the shocking baby switch, and Xander likely won’t be happy to see her.

Now that fans know there is another person involved in the baby switch saga, it seems that it is only a matter of time before the stunning truth comes out — with Sarah and Eric (Greg Vaughan) finding out that their baby died and they’ve been raising Brady and Kristen’s little girl.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), Will Horton (Chandler Massey), and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will find themselves held at gunpoint by Evan Frears, aka Christian Maddox (Brock Kelly). The trio will scramble to find a way out of the dangerous situation, and time will be of the essence.

Meanwhile, Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) lethal injection will begin. Ben is currently on death row for killing his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause), and is set to be put to death for the crime, which he didn’t commit.

Although Ciara has seemingly found the real killer, things are not looking good for Ben. As he begins to receive the deadly drug, his life with Ciara will start to flash before his eyes. He’ll remember all of the best moments with the love of his life while losing consciousness.

In addition, Kristen DiMera will rip into Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). Kristen and Gabi are not friends and they have a lot of bad blood between them. Gabi wronged Kristen’s best friend, Lani Price (Sal Stowers), and refused to give her control of DiMera Enterprises.

However, Days of Our Lives may see Kristen get upset with Gabi for using baby Mickey to get herself out of prison. Gabi is a bone marrow match for the baby, and she revealed that she’d only be a donor if all of the charges against her were dropped, a request which will likely leave Kristen appalled.