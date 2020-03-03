‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Stuns In Distressed Denim To Promote Mega-Giveaway

Chelsea Houska took to social media yesterday to share a gorgeous photo of herself in distressed denim. As fans of the Teen Mom 2 star know, Houska does not post to her popular Instagram page on a daily basis so when she does share glimpses into her life on the platform, they go absolutely wild. In the latest addition to her feed, the mother of three sizzled.

In the post, the bombshell included two new photos, but she only made an appearance in one. For the photo op, the reality star stood front and center, posing in front of a plain background and looking over her shoulder. Much to the delight of her fans, Houska flashed her signature smile for the camera and wore her long, red-dyed locks down and waved.

The 28-year-old was only photographed from the waist up, but she looked chic in a light wash jean jacket that was distressed in a number of parts. In the second image, Houska used a plain pink cloud background to promote a giveaway that included $3,000 in cash as well as $1,100 in gift cards to three different stores. She instructed her 5.7 million-plus fans to tag their friends and follow the listed pages to enter to win. Since the update went live, it’s earned a ton of attention.

In addition to over 60,000 likes, the post has racked up over 7,000 comments and that number continues to climb by the minute. Some social media users took to the shot to let Houska know that she looks amazing while many others opted to enter the giveaway, tagging their friends. A few more thanked the mother of three for hosting a giveaway.

“How cool would this be? Fingers crossed for us single mamas needing some time to shop and not feel guilty!!!” one follower commented.

“Youuuuuu! So gorgeous!” another social media user added in addition to a heart-eye emoji.

“Just had a baby so this momma needs some new clothes!” a third follower chimed in.

“We NEED this!!! PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE! And you look stunning by the way,” one more added.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that the Teen Mom 2 star shared another photo with fans in a very relatable post that was added to her Instagram stories. In the short clip, she appeared to be driving with her husband, Cole DeBoer. She told her fans that her car was a mess, and she wanted to start doing real-life relatable posts.

“Cars a mess. I’m a mess. tag me in your lol,” she shared.