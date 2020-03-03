Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Stretches In A See-Through Black Crop Top & Matching Panties

Kayla Moody stunned in a revealing top for her latest Instagram upload. The hot military wife shared the NSFW post to her feed on Tuesday morning.

In the racy snapshot, Kayla left little to the imagination as she stretched her arms behind her head and rocked a see-through black crop top with long sleeves and a knotted element in the front.

The top allowed fans to peek through the material at her bare chest underneath and flaunted her flat tummy and tiny waist in the process. The blond beauty paired the skimpy shirt with some matching black panties that showed off her curvy hips and lean legs.

Kayla wore her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in straight strands the fell down her back. She opted for a full face of makeup in the shot as well.

The model went full bombshell with defined eyebrows and thick lashes. She also added dark pink eye shadow and black eyeliner to make her eyes pop. She gave her face a healthy glow with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter.

Kayla looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face as a large window with a view of Las Vegas and a blue, cloudy sky can be seen behind her. In the caption of the post, Kayla reminded her fans that they should stretch their bodies.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s 666,000-plus followers wasted no time showing love and support for the photo. The post garnered more than 1,600 likes and nearly 50 comments within the first 13 minutes after it was uploaded.

“You are so sexy and hot‼ ️ You are so wonderful today,” one of Kayla’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“Good morning beautiful! You are absolutely gorgeous!” another adoring fan wrote.

“Insane body and fabulous curves,” a third social media user told the model.

“You are the hottest thing on this planet. Thanks for always putting a smile on my face every morning with your posts,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla often shows off her scantily clad body in sexy lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, tiny crop tops, tight pants, and other barely-there ensembles.

Earlier this week, the model stunned her fans when she shared a revealing snapshot of herself sporting nothing but a tiny white T-shirt and some matching panties. That pic was also a big hit among Kayla Moody’s fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 18,000 likes and 380 comments.