Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Toned Arms In A White Tank Top

Carrie's body looked seriously toned in a stunning new snap.

Carrie Underwood is most definitely fit, and she proudly showed off her toned arms in a stunning new photo posted to social media this week. The 36-year-old mom of two revealed her muscular arms in the snap, which was shared to Instagram on March 2, putting her impressive biceps on show as she wrote in a notebook.

The gorgeous image was posted by Carrie’s athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, and showed the “Drinking Alone” singer as she sat outdoors on a set of stone steps and took a few notes. Her very toned arms were on full show for the camera, as she revealed her muscles in a ribbed white tank top.

The blond beauty kept things pretty casual as she wore the sleeveless curve-hugging top with a pair of black capri pants that revealed her lower legs. She rocked the ensemble with clay-colored open-toe sandals and appeared to wear only a minimal makeup application.

As the star sat down on her porch, she let her signature long blond hair flow down past her shoulders and tucked part of it behind her left ear as she put pen to paper.

Beside her was a large, black, quilted bag which sat alongside some wooden porch furniture, including a table and chair, as seen in the background of the photo.

In the caption of the new upload, Carrie’s line shared an inspiring message in which the brand encouraged its followers to give themselves “permission to put yourself first” when it comes to a little self-care.

Plenty of fans flocked to the comments section of the stunning new photo to share sweet messages for the American Idol Season 4 winner, who recently showed off her stretching skills in a pair of light blue leggings.

“You are beautiful, inside & out!” one person commented on the photo.

“Looking beautiful,” another fan told Carrie, adding a red heart emoji.

A third comment related back to the inspiring caption, as it read, “Amen! Feel better, be better, do better and sleep better!!”

Carrie’s been very open with her fans on social media recently, as the latest look at the star in her Calia gear comes shortly after she rocked another chic and practical ensemble from the range – available from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores – while getting a workout in.

As The Inquisitr previously reported this week, in that snap shared to Instagram, she put her world-famous legs on full show in a pair of light pink short shorts while she took her dog for a walk.