Polish Beauty Veronica Bielik Flaunts Hourglass Curves In Skintight Top & Chic Miniskirt

Polish model Veronica Bielik has a keen sense of style, and she put it — as well as her incredible figure — on display with her latest social media share. The beauty’s most recent Instagram update saw her rocking a skintight top with a chic miniskirt.

Veronica’s miniskirt was made from a stretchy black fabric and featured an asymmetrical hemline. The skirt also had rows of silver studs along the hem and on the front, giving it an edgy look. She paired the skirt with a white long-sleeved turtleneck. While the top did not reveal any skin, it clung to her every curve, highlighting her voluptuous chest. She also wore a pair of fishnet stockings under a pair of thigh-high black boots. She carried a black shoulder bag with a silver chain strap to complete her stylish outfit.

The model’s pose was a collection of three snapshots that captured her body from the top of her thigh up. She was standing outside on a stone sidewalk near a large gate.

Two pictures caught her from a front angle. In one snap, she flashed her gorgeous smile for the camera as she struck a pose. In the other front shot, Veronica looked off to the side as she stood with one leg in front of the other. Both images highlighted her hourglass shape in the snug-fitting outfit.

One photo saw Veronica from a side angle. The image gave her followers a nice look at the curve of her derrière in the skirt. It also showed off her bustline and flat abs. She was looking down as the camera a snapped the photo.

Veronica’s hair fell in loose curls around her shoulders. Her makeup application included smoky eye shadow, eyeliner, blush and a rose gloss on her lips. She wore a pale pink polish on her nails.

She asked her admirers which picture they liked the best. Some of them had a favorite.

“Beautiful pictures I like number 3 the best though. You have such a beautiful smile Have a fantastic day!” one follower told her.

“Pic 1! Always too pretty. Have a nice day,” a second Instagram user wrote.

Other fans could not decide.

“Looking gorgeous and fabulous in all 3 pictures Veronica!! You are amazing in each one,” a third fan wrote.

“All three are amazingly beautiful,” said a fourth admirer.

Veronica recently showed a little skin in a sultry update that saw her wearing a revealing bathing suit while posing on a bed.