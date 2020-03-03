Christina Milian Slays Tight Leather Pants After Giving Birth To Second Child

After giving birth to her second child in January, Christina Milian is wowing fans with her latest Instagram upload.

The “When You Look at Me” hitmaker stunned in light purple high-waisted leather pants that looked incredible on the brunette beauty. She paired the ensemble with a dark purple long-sleeved top that was low-cut and displayed her decolletage. Milian wore the look with heels and sported her dark curly hair down. The “Dip It Low” chart-topper held a drink in her hand and appeared to be living her best life post-pregnancy.

In all three photos shared, Milian posed in front of a silver car.

In the first, she raised her right hand to the front car door that was open slightly and sucked on the straw of her drink that was in her other hand. The “Say I” entertainer looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and made it look effortless to be that beautiful.

In the next slide, the front of the car door was open even wider. Milian held her drink with her other hand and continued to sip the beverage. She stretched her left hand out and rested it on the back door handle.

In the third and final shot, she continued to sport a similar pose while leaning against the car.

For her caption, Milian gave a shoutout to her boyfriend, Matt Pokora, for taking her car for a wash and filling it up with gas. She joked that he deserved an award for it.

In the tags and in her caption, she credited American retailer Fashion Nova as she was wearing their garments.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 280,000 likes and over 1,800 comments, proving to be popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“Is this post-pregnancy??? Crazyyy,” one user wrote.

“You look amazing, what baby!??” another shared.

“How are you so gorgeous?! Love the outfit, it’s lovely,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow, so beautiful. You look amazing after having a baby,” a fourth admirer commented.

Milian announced that she gave birth to her second child in January via social media. The “Whatever U Want” songstress named her son Isaiah and shared an adorable photo of her newborn in black and white. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Pokora geotagged his upload as Los Angeles, California, letting fans know that’s where Milian delivered their son. To date, the photo has gathered in just under 900,000 likes, making an impact on her fans.

Milian had her first child, Violet, with ex-husband The-Dream in 2010.