‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Flaunts Cleavage In Black Lace Jumpsuit

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick displayed some skin in a black lace jumpsuit in a new Instagram image share. The reality star expressed her feelings about perfection and effort in the photo’s accompanying caption.

The reality star was seen in the sexy pic looking away from the camera. She encouraged her followers to “keep going” in a statement that was shared with her post.

The front of the sexy, stunning garment was cut dangerously low in the front, showing off the reality star’s cleavage in a dramatic fashion.

The jumpsuit appeared to have shoulder straps and clung to the star’s every curve as she posed in what appears to be a white kitchen. Cabinets, countertops, and even a wine refrigerator can be seen in the background, which was blurred so that the focus could stay on the reality starlet.

The Staten Island, New York native showed off super-long, pin-straight hair extensions in the image, as well as a full application of dramatic makeup.

Angelina’s eyebrows were filled in and had a perfect arch. Her eyes were lined with black eyeliner, and she added false lashes. She appeared to have used contouring to highlight her cheekbones. The star finished off the look with a highlighter on her forehead and cheeks, and a pale, flesh-colored lipstick.

Fans were stunned at Angelina’s overall look in the image. Some followers even compared her look to that of Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian West. Many of her fans commented with fire, heart and smiley emoji. The image has been liked over 23,000 times and counting.

“The sexiest woman on Jersey Shore,” said one fan.

“You look stunning as always,” said a second person.

“You are the most beautiful of all the girls on the show,” remarked a third follower.

Angelina looks dramatically different from the girl who ironically called herself the “Kim Kardashian of Staten Island” when Jersey Shore made its debut in 2009. She starred in the MTV series along with original cast members Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Vinny Guadagnino.

Angelina has been open about her cosmetic procedures and talked about her decision to undergo plastic surgery in an interview with Bridal Plus Magazine. She shared that she was unhappy with her body before undergoing breast enhancement surgery. Angelina’s husband, Chris Larangeira, encouraged her to have the cosmetic procedure if it would make her feel more confident.