Brunette Bombshell Samantha Rayner Sizzles In A Minuscule Snakeskin Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun

Samantha Rayner sizzled in a tiny bikini for her latest Instagram photo. The brunette bombshell wowed her fans with the post on Monday night.

In the sexy snap, Samantha looked smoking hot as she rocked a minuscule snakeskin string bikini. The skimpy top showed off the model’s toned arms, cleavage, and flat tummy as she sprawled out on an outdoor lounge chair. Meanwhile, the tiny bottoms tied at the hips and flaunted her round booty and lean legs.

Samantha wore her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell over her shoulder. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the snap.

The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows and long lashes. She wore a vibrant glow on her face with highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as some bronzed blush on her cheekbones. She also added a light pink gloss to define her lips.

Samantha gave a seductive stare into the camera as she posed for the pic. In the background of the shot, some pillows and hanging wall art can be seen. In the caption, the model revealed that she was excited to be back in Thailand, revealing that she’s missed the vacation spot.

Of course, many of the model’s 655,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap. Fans clicked the like button more than 21,000 times and left over 190 comments within the first 10 hours after it was shared to her account.

“Hottie with the body,” one of Samantha’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Samantha, you are absolutely gorgeous and stunning,” another adoring fan stated.

“We see you Queen!” a third comment read.

“OMG. I can’t breath. There are a lot of gorgeous women on IG, but Samantha you are by far the most beautiful one. You are stunning in every single way and I love seeing your posts when I scroll through my feed. You’re the whole package,” a fourth social media user told the model.

Samantha’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her show off her flawless figure in photos. The model often poses in tiny tops, scanty lingerie, tight pants, skimpy shorts, racy dresses, and other revealing ensembles.

Earlier this week, Samantha Rayner got the pulses of her fans racing when she sported a white sports bra with spaghetti straps and a pair of matching high-waisted leggings that were skintight on her curvy hips. To date, that post has earned more than 17,000 likes and over 135 comments.