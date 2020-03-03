Aussie Bombshell Laura Amy Bares Her Curvy Booty In A Tiny String Bikini

Australian smokeshow Laura Amy dazzled her Instagram following with a sexy bikini look this morning, taking to social media to showcase a tiny white two-piece that flaunted her curvaceous derriere. The stunning lingerie and fitness model also showed off a new hairstyle, trading her waist-long locks for a stylish bob. While plenty of followers found it difficult to take their eyes off of Laura’s skimpy pool item, judging by the large number of suggestive emoji left under her post, fans were equally impressed with the brunette’s new look.

“Shorter hair looks sooo cute on you,” read one of the many messages complimenting Laura’s chic long bob, trailed by three heart-eyes emoji and a blowing-kiss emoji.

The 27-year-old stunner was wearing a minuscule string bikini that perfectly showcased her trim figure. The swimsuit consisted of a halterneck top and teeny thong bottoms, which were a side-tie design that beautifully accentuated her curves. Laura showed off the two-piece in a mid-profile pose, flaunting both her bodacious posterior and her shapely chest.

Her bikini top was deep-cut on the sides, giving a good glimpse of her buxom curves. The item featured spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck and around her back, draping down her body in large, loopy bows. Meanwhile, the bottoms exposed a great deal of her rear end. The piece was made up of a small triangle back and thin side straps, which were pulled high on her hip bones, highlighting her narrow waistline. Similar to the top, the bottoms were secured with long, draping bows that dangled down her hips.

The photo was a half-body shot that only Laura’s captured hourglass curves. The model had one knee up, offering fans a peek at her toned thigh. Her taut midriff was also on display, as were her slender arms and eye-catching arm ink.

Laura accessorized with her usual gold bangle bracelet. She topped off her look with a black cap that gave a sporty vibe to her revealing attire. The model was all dolled-up for the shoot, and sported a face-full of makeup that included nude lipstick, a subtle, skin-toned eyeshadow, and plenty of mascara. Her glam was complete with blush and highlighter, and she rocked thick, defined eyebrows. Her raven tresses brushed over her shoulder and decolletage, softly bouncing up as she turned her head to the camera and fixed the lens with an intense gaze.

The Aussie hottie captioned the snap with a casual, friendly greeting, and waved at her fans via an aptly chosen emoji. The new bikini shot appeared to have made quite the impression on her followers and was rewarded with more than 11,500 likes in the first five hours of having been posted. In addition, the pic amassed 270-plus comments, including some from a few Instagram celebrities.

Among the people who reached out in the comments section was fellow Australian model, Abby Dowse. “Love,” the blond bombshell said of Laura’s look, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

Former Geordie Shore star Chrysten Zenoni chimed in as well, writing, “You killing meeeee.” Her message was also trailed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Booty goals,” a third Instagrammer summarized the look. Their comment ended with a pair of peach emoji, followed by two camera emoji and two bomb emoji.