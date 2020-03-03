Buxom Bombshell Ashley Alexiss Rocks Bikini On The Beach

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update. In the post, she showed off her voluptuous physique in a skimpy bikini on the beach. The post was designed to promote Ashley’s own swimwear brand, ALEXISS Swimwear, an inclusive line that includes a wide range of sizes for all bodies.

In the picture, Ashley posed on a pristine sandy beach with the water lapping at the shore at her feet. The sun was setting, giving the picture a magical glow, and the ocean was a stunning shade of blue behind her.

Ashley rocked a standard triangle string bikini in a bold floral print, with bright green leaves and vibrant red flowers on the suit. The simple style showcased her ample assets to perfection, and the bikini top showed off plenty of cleavage. She paired the bold top with a simple pair of black bikini bottoms. The bottoms dipped low on her stomach, showing off the ring sparkling in her bellybutton, and stretched high over her hips. The high-cut style elongated her legs and emphasized her curvaceous hourglass physique.

Ashley’s hair appeared damp and was styled in a deep side part. It tumbled down one shoulder as she stared straight at the camera in the seductive snap. Ashley’s hands were positioned at the sides of her bikini bottoms, hooked underneath as though she was about to start tugging on them.

Ashley’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of her curves in the swimwear, and the post racked up over 24,500 likes within just 13 hours. Many of Ashley’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts, and the post received 181 comments in the same time span.

“You are a whole goddess,” one fan said, punctuating every word with a clapping emoji.

“You are an ABSOLUTE bombshell,” another follower added.

One fan couldn’t quite seem to find the right words to express how he felt about the sizzling shot, so he opted to leave a comment that consisted of a string of flame emoji followed by a string of thumbs-up emoji.

“Can we please discuss how gorgeous you are?!?!? Love love love this pic!!! B-E-A-tiful!!!!” another added.

Ashley frequently promotes her swimwear line by wearing pieces from it. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner shared a snap in which she rocked a different floral bikini top paired with black bottoms. The bottoms she wore in that particular snap were a more full-coverage boy short look with ties on the side accentuating her curvaceous hips.