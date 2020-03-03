Cuban-American Model Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Curves In Sheer Lingerie

Instagram bombshell Yaslen Clemente recently took to her social media page to post a sexy lingerie look that left very little to the imagination. The model slipped into a provocative sheer bra-and-panty combo that flaunted her enviable physique.

In the brand new Instagram upload, the 22-year-old bombshell could be seen indoors, in what seemed like a studio for a photoshoot. An artificial light, a backdrop, and a reflector were seen in the background. She wore white lingerie set with dainty floral prints. The bra featured balconette cups that had a low-cut neckline and showed off ample cleavage, as well as thin straps that went over her shoulders. It was made out of sheer material that was almost see-through.

Yaslen wore matching bottoms that had cut-out details along the waistband. It featured high leg cuts that accentuated her curvy hips and slim waist. She wore a jean jacket over her sexy ensemble, as well as a pair of high heeled white sandals that boosted her height.

In the first snap, Yaslen stood in front of a full-body mirror and popped her right hip to the side as she looked at her phone’s screen and took a selfie. Although her iPhone covered half of her face, it was visible that she smiled when she took the snapshot.

In the second pic, Yaslen took off her jacket on one shoulder and showed off more skin. Her pose was similar to the first photo, but this time, her phone almost covered her face entirely.

The Bang Energy model wore her blond tresses parted in the middle and styled straight. Although her face was not fully visible in the snapshots, it seemed like she sported a full face of makeup for the photoshoot.

Yaslen gained over 64,000 likes and more than 540 comments on her share within the first 24 hours of being live. Her followers took the time to shower her with compliments on the latest jaw-dropping display. Some of her fans were left speechless and opted to leave a combination of emoji instead.

“Whew those legs. Your body is so perfect YASLEN!” one follower commented on the post.

“When your hard work pays off. You’re gorgeous!” another admirer gushed.

“Yaslen, you prove to everyone that you are an awesome and very beautiful lady. Great cook as well,” a third social media user wrote, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are just so stunning like perfection!!! You are also losing weight but in a good way,” a fourth Instagram fan added.