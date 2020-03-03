Christina Aguilera Announces Final Vegas Dates In Low-Cut Top, Hot Pants & Thigh-High Boots

Christina Aguilera has announced that she will be returning to Las Vegas for another leg of shows later this year. The “Ain’t No Other Man” hitmaker updated fans on Instagram with new photos of herself and they haven’t gone unnoticed.

Aguilera, who has been known for reinventing her image over the years, stunned in a low-cut white top with long sleeves that displayed her decolletage. The stage costume had large beaded shoulder pads and a large circular piece of material that rested behind her head. She paired the eye-catching ensemble with hot pants and a skirt over the top. Aguilera wowed in sparkly silver and white thigh-high boots and wore fishnet tights underneath.

The blond beauty sported her long hair in a high ponytail and opted for a bold red lip. The “Not Myself Tonight” songstress applied a coat of red nail polish and shimmery eye shadow which helped her look pop even more.

In her most recent upload, Aguilera was photographed behind-the-scenes on her stage.

In the first show, she spread out her arms and looked over to her right. The music icon closed her eyes and tilted her head down slightly. Aguilera looked very regal and elegant while standing in front of her bright stage backdrop.

In the next frame, she stood in the same position but glanced over at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

For her caption, Aguilera announced that her Vegas residency, “The Xperience,” will embark on its final leg later this year in November.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 120,000 likes and over 930 comments, proving to be popular with her 6.6 million followers.

“Yesssss take all my money Queen!! I have to meet you again,” one user wrote.

“The most beautiful woman in this world. @xtina we love u more,” another shared.

“You are so beautiful, I can’t believe my eyes,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow, you look so amazing,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Aguilera’s residency is currently taking place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood’s Resort & Casino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Genie In a Bottle” chart-topper impressed fans during the opening night last year in May. Aguilera’s setlist consists of her signature singles — “Dirrty,” “Beautiful,” and “Candyman” — as well as fan favorites — “Bionic,” “Maria,” and “Your Body.”

In an Instagram upload from five days ago, the “What a Girl Wants” entertainer shared a video clip of herself on stage where she was whipping her hair which showed fans that she is currently living her best life in sin city.