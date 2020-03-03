Donny Osmond Thrills Fans With Throwback Pic In Honor Of Brother Jay’s Birthday

Donny Osmond thrilled fans by posting a throwback image to Instagram in honor of big brother Jay Osmond’s birthday. The retro photo was taken during the heydey of the Osmond Family’s reign on the pop music charts, and Donny used it to illustrate the close bond the brothers continue to share to this day.
In the photo’s caption, Donny shared that Jay has been “my hero.”
The undated photo shows the brothers looking away from the camera. Taken from the waist up, Donny is seen wearing one of the infamous white jumpsuits he sported on tour with the Osmond Brothers in the 1970s. The garment was dotted with lots of studs and sequins so Donny would sparkle on stage while singing to the group’s screaming teenage fans.
Tied around Donny’s neck is a purple scarf. The color, a known talisman for the entertainer, was also the hue fans wore to show their support for him during shows and for years thereafter.
In fact, the legendary performer once revealed in an interview with Tulsa World that he initially wore the color on his socks so that fans could identify him when the brothers performed since they were all dressed the same. He said he stopped wearing the socks around the age of 21 or 22.
Jay is seen wearing a black sparkly jumpsuit with a puka shell necklace around his neck. That accessory was a big fashion statement in the ’70s.
View this post on Instagram
Friends past and present, you are such a huge part of my life and have been for so many years. I'd like to enlist your help to add to my career #timeline on Donny.com. If you're feeling nostalgic or going through your attic this #HolidaySeason, I'd love to hear about some of our shared memories. Donny.com ➡️ “Through the Years” will lead you to my career timeline. If you toggle from "Highlights" (the default setting) to "Everything", you can see fans' keepsakes that I've added. For example, Linda Cantrell submitted a ticket stub from the D&M Vegas show, and Barbara Ford contributed a picture from our 2008 Wembley Arena concert. It would be wonderful to revisit and document our shared memories through the years. If you'd like to add a picture, note, video, ticket stub or #keepsake to my timeline, click the "Something Missing?" button and email it to me. Happy Holidays! [Link to timeline in my stories or at donny.com/through-the-years]
As for the overall ensembles the family wore — including brothers Alan, Wayne, and Merrill — they were inspired by none other than Elvis Presley, who wore those types of costumes in his Las Vegas stage shows during the same period, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Fans of the brothers were thrilled by the Instagram image, a throwback to a time when they likely had posters of the twosome and their family on their bedroom walls and listened to their music on vinyl albums. Followers shared their own well-wishes in the comments section of the post.
“Wonderful photo. Happy Birthday, Jay. Not only the best drummer ever..but one of the kindest men I have ever met & I love the love you have for all your siblings,” remarked one follower.
“Awh that’s respect such an amazing family happy bday Jay,” said a second fan.
View this post on Instagram
#HappyHolidays from a whole bunch of Osmond and Williams brothers! Here are a few memories of that day that used to make me cringe every time I watched this clip. Now, I just think it's funny. 1. I didn't sit the same way as my brothers starting at :29. 2. I didn't look at the camera like I was supposed to at 1:02 3 But I did get something right that my brothers got wrong. We were all supposed to look at the camera for our close-ups. Mine was at 1:47 ???? I guess I just didn't rehearse enough. But I sure rehearsed that close up. ???? #FBF
“Happy birthday to Jay! Another throwback picture to enjoy! I love the genuine love your family has for each other! It radiates off of all of you!” noted a third admirer of the clan.
Donny and Jay were always extraordinarily close, although they did not truly bond until Donny joined the family band as a young child. Prior to this, Jay toured with his older brothers as part of a barbershop quartet that got their big break when they were featured on The Andy Williams Show, and was rarely at home with younger siblings Donny, Marie, and Jimmy Osmond.
Jay also has the distinction of introducing Donny to his wife of 42 years, Debbie, who initially dated Jay before Donny won her over. The couple married in 1978.