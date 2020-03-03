Russian Bombshell Dasha Mart Shows Off Sexy Curves & Long Legs In Skimpy Bikini

Russian model Dasha Mart gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers something to get excited about with her latest post. The update included not one, but five photos that saw her showcasing her curves and her incredibly long legs in a bikini while spending some time on the beach.

The update was tagged at Key Biscayne in Florida. Dasha stood barefoot on among towering palm trees with the ocean just a few feet behind her.

The beauty’s two-piece swimsuit was white, which complemented her skin tone. The top was low cut, revealing plenty of her cleavage. It also featured chain shoulder straps and a metal buckle between the cups, which drew the eye to her breasts. The bottoms were a classic bikini style with chain side straps that called attention the her hips. She paired the bathing suit with a silky, long-sleeved blouse, which she wore unbuttoned.

Dasha posed against a large palm tree for the shots. Two of the images caught her from the front. One captured her entire body as she leaned one elbow against the tree with one hip cocked to the side. The pose showed off the curve of her waist down to the contour of her hips and her long shapely legs. Another front-facing picture was a close-up of Dasha looking sensational in the swimsuit.

One snap saw Dasha from a side angle as she faced the tree. She leaned against it with one knee bent, putting all of the focus on the curve of her derrière, the side of her hip and her toned legs. She placed one hand on the tree as she gave the camera sultry look.

Another picture captured the model from a side angle as she leaned her back against the tree while playfully tugging on the side of her bikini. With her back arched and one knee bent, she flaunted her flat abs and voluptuous chest. She closed her eyes as the wind blew the blouse open.

Yet one more photo saw Dasha as she leaned against the tree while looking at the camera with a smile on her face. She held the each side of the blouse as if she were about to tie it into a knot.

Many of the comments were written in Russian. However, judging from the amount of flame and heart-eye emoji, it seemed that most of her followers enjoyed the post.

Dasha seems to enjoy showcasing her curves on social media. Last month, she looked fabulous in a snap that in which she wore a revealing dress.