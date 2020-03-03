Aussie Stunner Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Flat Tummy In A White Crop Top While Prepping Fans For ‘Thailand Spam’

Tarsha Whitmore shared a forgotten photo with her Instagram followers this week that saw her showing off her impressive figure.

The new addition to the Aussie stunner’s page was uploaded on Tuesday and saw her standing outside the airport in Sydney, Australia, with a massive black suitcase sitting next to her. She noted in the caption of her post that the image was a slight throwback, as she had forgotten to post it yesterday before heading to her next destination — Thailand. She also warned her 795,000 followers of the “spam” that would soon be flooding her Instagram page from the vacation.

Tarsha looked ready for a cozy flight, wearing a coordinated sweatsuit from PrettyLittleThing that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. The two-piece set was in a brilliant white hue that accentuated her gorgeous, allover glow. Her outfit included a cropped sweatshirt with long sleeves, which she pushed up to her elbows. The top cut off just below her bosom, giving her audience a good look at her flat tummy and sculpted abs. Fans also got a glimpse of the dainty navel ring that gave her look a bit of bling.

On her lower half, Tarsha sported a pair of matching white sweatpants. They were perfectly baggy to ensure as much comfort as possible as she traveled, and sat low on her hips to further accentuate her trim waist and toned midsection. She also opted to scrunch them up above her ankles to offer just a teasing glimpse of her toned legs.

Tarsha completed her loungewear look with a pair of white sneakers, as well as a pair of trendy round sunglasses that were perched on the edge of her nose. She wore her long, brown tresses in a half-up, half-down style that cascaded over her shoulder. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup in an application that included a glossy lip and rosy cheeks.

Despite the photo being taken a few days prior to its posting, fans still went wild for the image. After just two hours of going live to Tarsha’s feed, it racked up over 9,000 likes. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload, where they left compliments for the model’s casual look.

“Stunning,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Tarsha was “looking perfect.”

“You’re so gorgeous and prettyyyy and omggg. I love you always,” commented a third follower.

“That bod tho,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Fans can likely expect a number of skin-baring snaps from Tarsha’s vacation in Thailand, as she often sports ensembles and bikinis that leave very little to the imagination. One recent addition to her page saw her flaunting her tanned figure in a slinky top and tiny mini skirt. That look proved popular as well, and to date, has racked up over 27,000 likes.