Harry Styles Finally Reveals How He Really Feels About Taylor Swift To Howard Stern

Harry Styles finally revealed how he really feels about Taylor Swift in an interview on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show. In a discussion on Monday, Harry had a surprising response when Howard asked him directly how he felt about his ex-girlfriend writing songs about him after their messy breakup seven years earlier. It was the first time the former One Direction singer spoke at length about the couple’s short-lived romance that has lived on in pop music history.

“No, that doesn’t upset me,” he responded to the Sirius XM host, which was published on the radio show’s website.

“I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else and, if somebody has to do that, I think it’s like flattering. Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you’ve still spent time on it and, ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter.”

“The only time you really, like, think about, ‘Oh, is this song too personal?’ is if you think about is this going to be really annoying for this other person,” he continued.

Stern also queried the singer, who will hit the road with a new tour to support his latest album Fine Line, about the tabloid headlines his relationships have generated.

Harry revealed that he does not like to speak about his personal life in interviews, but he is OK revealing his feelings in the music he writes and records, allowing that to stand as a testament to his inner feelings.

The singer did not state to Howard if he and Taylor have remained friendly since their relationship ended. She has been in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn for three years. Harry is currently single.

Harry and Taylor were the toast of both the music and teen world after several photos surfaced of them walking together in Central Park, New York, and kissing at Times Square for the 2013 New Year’s Eve ball drop. At the time, Harry was a member of One Direction and Taylor was riding high with her new celebrity as a pop superstar. The twosome would abruptly end their relationship after two months, dating from November 2012 through January 2013.

Swift used her heartbreak to pen several songs about Harry without naming him directly. These reportedly included three songs on her smash album 1989. From “Style” to “Out of the Woods” to “Wonderland,” there appeared to be many clues in the lyrics that these tracks are about him. Styles reportedly responded to Taylor’s musical comments in his own way via a tune he recorded with One Direction in 2015 titled “Perfect.”