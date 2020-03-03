Abby Dowse Strips Down To Skimpy Lingerie While Lounging In Bed

Abby Dowse rocked a scantily clad look in her latest Instagram share, and her fans absolutely love the sight.

The Australian model dazzled her 2 million followers with the eye-popping snap on Tuesday. In the image, the 31-year-old was captured sitting on top of her plush bed, which was made up with white linens and several pillows. She stretched her arms out behind her to prop herself up while staring off into the distance with a sultry gaze.

Abby appeared to be in the midst of getting either dressed up or down when she posed for the seemingly impromptu photoshoot, as she was stripped down to nothing more than a set of skimpy lingerie. The barely-there ensemble was from the popular brand Lounge Underwear and was in a cream color that highlighted the stunner’s gorgeous, all-over glow.

Abby’s look included a sexy bralette that did way more showing than covering up. It featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms, as well as a thick, logo band that wrapped tight around her rib cage to accentuate her slender frame. It left an eyeful of cleavage well on display thanks to its plunging neckline and also gave her audience an ample look at her flat midsection and abs.

The matching panties made for quite a scene as well. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut design that allowed Abby to flaunt her sculpted thighs and booty, both of which often make an appearance on her Instagram page. Meanwhile, its thick waistband was pulled high up on her hips to draw further attention to her tiny waist.

Abby kept her itty-bitty ensemble simple and accessorized with nothing more than a cross necklace. She tied her platinum tresses up in a messy bun but allowed a few strands to fall out in front of her face. As for her glam, the model was done up with a simple makeup look that included pink lip gloss, a dusting of blush, and a thick coat of mascara on her lashes that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the Instagram hottie’s latest post with love. Abby’s jaw-dropping display has accrued more than 20,000 likes as well as hundreds of compliments after just three hours of going live to her page.

“Your body is out of this world. So incredibly stunning,” one person wrote.

Another said that Abby was “breathtakingly beautiful.”

“Perfect every time,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Abby has captivated her fans with her figure and outfit. Another recent addition to her feed saw her showing off her killer physique in an asymmetrical white crop top while posing with her adorable kitten Lily. That look also proved popular, earning over 34,000 likes.