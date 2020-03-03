‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Vinny Stands Up For Douglas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, March 3 reveals that Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) will take a stand against Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Although they are best friends, Vinny and Thomas have very different ideas about raising a child, per TV Guide.

Thomas is playing a very dangerous game. He’s using the threat of marriage to upset his son, knowing that Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) well-being is what matters to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). He doesn’t even care that he’s playing with Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) emotions and that she really believes he loves her.

Vinny will stand up to Thomas for Douglas’ sake. He doesn’t like how Thomas keeps pushing his son as far as Zoe is concerned. The little boy has been very vocal about the fact that he doesn’t want another mother. Hope is the only mother that Douglas wants and he doesn’t want another woman in his life. He’s been through so much in the past year, including losing his own mother, Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey). He made it clear that he doesn’t want Zoe as his stepmother, yet Thomas is forcing the issue.

Unlike most fathers, Thomas is thrilled that his son is upset. And instead of trying to help his son by slowing down his plans to get married, Thomas has moved up the date of the wedding. The designer plans to use Douglas’ distress to his advantage because he knows that it’s only a matter of time before Hope steps up to placate the little boy’s fears.

Vinny will call out Thomas for causing his son so much pain. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he doesn’t like what Thomas is doing to Douglas. He doesn’t feel that Thomas should keep pushing his son just so that he can get what he wants. Vinny believes that Thomas is causing untold damage to Douglas and that the little boy may never recover if he pushes him too far.

However, Thomas is unlikely to listen to his friend. He believes that the end justifies the means. After all, Douglas wants Thomas and Hope to be together and the little boy will benefit in the end. He also doesn’t think that Douglas is suffering that much and that everything will work out in the end.

Although Thomas may convince Vinny to keep quiet, the soap opera spoilers state that somebody else will overhear their conversation. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will eavesdrop and learn what her brother is really up to. She now has all the evidence that she needs that Thomas has not changed and is still as manipulative as ever. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease a showdown between Steffy and Thomas later this week.