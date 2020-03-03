Dua Lipa Looks Flawless While Modeling Latest Pepe Jeans Range

Dua Lipa has dropped another collection with Pepe Jeans and can be seen modeling the garments. As always, the “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker looks incredible.

For her latest Instagram post, Lipa uploaded numerous photos from the campaign that saw her in different outfits.

In the first shot, the British singer-songwriter stunned in a dark double denim ensemble. The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper rocked a crop top that displayed a little midriff. She paired the look with tiny high-waisted shorts that went way above her knees and wore sheer black tights underneath. Lipa opted for black heels and accessorized herself with gold hoop earrings and a chain necklace. She sported her shoulder-length blond and brunette hair down and held a microphone in her hand. Lipa was captured side on but turned her head so she could look directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, the “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress put on a long-sleeved green crop top with a pair of light blue jeans. Lipa showed off her incredibly toned stomach and posed with the wind in her face. She looked over to her right and was captured standing up with one hand on her hip.

In the third frame, Lipa was photographed on her knees in green leather pants and a knitted light blue cropped turtleneck sweater. The “New Rules” entertainer looked like she was performing on stage as she raised her arm with the microphone in her hand while poking her tongue out. The mic was pointing at her face which made it look like she was captured mid-performance.

In the fourth and final pic, Lipa was snapped in a creamy white crop top with thin straps. The item of clothing had a multicolored pattern all over and was paired with a mini skirt of the same design.

For her caption, Lipa explained her second collection with Pepe Jeans is out now. She expressed that she loved designing the pieces and can’t wait to see everyone wearing them.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 315,000 likes and over 900 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 40.1 million followers.

“The pictures are beautiful and the collection itself is a MASTERPIECE!” one user wrote.

“Why are you the sweetest girl in the world?” another shared.

“You are really incredible,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You are so beautiful and gorgeous, and I love your music,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last September, Lipa impressed fans with the last Pepe Jeans campaign. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she displayed her incredibly toned stomach and golden legs in a denim jacket and skirt.