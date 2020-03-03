Joselyn Cano Kicks Off Her Week By Sharing An NSFW Shot That Exposes Her Chest

American model Joselyn Cano shared a jaw-dropping picture of herself to her Instagram page on Monday to kick-off a brand new week. The chesty babe wore an extremely low-cut shirt to expose her large breasts in an NSFW snap.

Joselyn opted to go braless beneath a black v-neck t-shirt. Her large breasts were put on display, including her nipples — although she did censor them as to keep her image Instagram-friendly. It also appeared that the model chose not to wear any pants. She angled her iPhone camera downward at her body with the lens’ main focus on her bust, and a little bit of her bare thigh was visible.

While she didn’t specify where she had taken the picture, it appeared to be in a hotel room or her bedroom. She sat on top of a bed with a decorative pillow visible behind her. Various knick-knacks were seen scattered on a desk pressed against the wall behind her.

It appeared that Joselyn chose to wear a minimal amount of makeup. Her lush, full lips were slightly parted to add to her overall coy facial expression. They looked like they had a little color applied. The model also used a little mascara to lengthen her lashes. She left her long, dark locks loose, allowing them to cascade down her shoulders from her center part.

The sexy pic proved quite popular with Joselyn’s numerous fans and admirers. In less than eight hours, Joselyn’s post earned over 153,800 likes and more than 3,300 comments. Thousands of people congregated in her comments section to drool over her curvy figure and admire her sex appeal. There were a lot of users who couldn’t think of the perfect thing to say so they opted to express themselves via emoji instead.

“h my good you have an excelent [sic] beauty,” raved one fan.

“Ooh god what a pretty girl,” wrote another admirer.

“Those eyes are to die for!!!” exclaimed a third person,

Aside from her regular followers, a few of the bombshell’s famous model friends and colleagues liked and commented on her post, including Eriana Blanco, Francia James, and Jessica Weaver.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Joselyn had shared a sizzling image of herself rocking a skimpy green bikini with a bejeweled crystal body chain draped over the top of it. She flaunted her plunging cleavage and the gentle curve of her hips and slim waistline — that post racked up no less than 143,000 likes.