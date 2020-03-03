Blond Bombshell Jessica Weaver Can Barely Contain Her Assets In Cleavage-Filled Selfie

Jessica Weaver took to her wildly popular Instagram page earlier today to share a cleavage filled selfie that left little to the imagination. Over the past few days, the beauty has been sharing a number of NSFW photos on her page on a daily basis while clad in some insanely sexy outfits including a ton of bikinis and workout outfits.

In the latest update that was added to her colorful feed, the model dropped jaws while hiking in Newport Beach, California. The photo was only snapped from her chest to her head but it left little to the imagination as she nearly busted out of a tiny black tank top and showed off her cleavage for the camera. The model wore a black-and-red backpack as well and also had a pair of black headphones in her ears.

For the workout-chic look, Weaver wore her long, blond tresses slicked back in a high bun and a few loose pieces fell around her face. She flashed her pearly whites for the camera and appeared to be wearing a subtle application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, and lipgloss. In the caption of the shot, she asked her fan what their goals were for this month and asked if they had any recommendations on which 30-day challenge she should do.

The post has only been live for her 8.8 million fans for a little over two hours but its earned her a ton of attention with over 36,000 likes in addition to upwards of 1,000 comments. While many fans commented on the NSFW shot to rave over Weaver’s killer cleavage, countless others gave her suggestions for the 30-day challenge. Many others had no words and opted to comment with flame and heart-eye emoji.

“You’re such a joyful, girly woman. So playful and kind. Really enjoy following you. A real pleasure, like a new kitten or puppy,” one fan commented, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful. Beautiful sexy gorgeous lady. I love you,” a second social media user added.

“So very sexy..would love to meet you on the trail.. wow..love it,” one more chimed in.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that the blond bombshell dropped jaws in another scandalous look, that time in a pair of skimpy denim shorts that showcased her incredibly fit legs. She added a thin white crop top to the ensemble and put on another busty display for her legion of fans. It’s no surprise that Instagrammers also gave the post their stamp of approval.