Puerto Rican Fitness Model Yarishna Ayala Flaunts Her Muscular Booty & Killer Legs

Bang Energy athlete Yarishna Ayala gave her fans the perfect Monday afternoon pick-me-up by sharing a jaw-dropping new pic to her Instagram feed. In the photo, Yarishna showed off her insane muscles, primarily focusing on her fantastic behind and killer legs.

The stunner wore a plain white sports bra that hid very little of her slender torso. On her lower half, Yarishna rocked a white high-leg thong that showed off the majority of her exquisite rear end.

As a model, Yarishna is quite skilled at posing in ways that best accentuate her angles and curves. The athlete angled her body toward her bed and turned toward her mirror to ensure her iPhone would capture the reflection of her posterior. While the main attraction of the beauty’s pic was clearly her derrière, her muscled thighs and chiseled legs looked plenty enviable.

She didn’t indicate where she had taken the snapshot, but it appeared to be in her bedroom.

To complete her look, Yarishna gathered her curly dark hair into a fountain ponytail, leaving a few stray tendrils loose to frame her face. She also wore a full face of makeup. It looked like she was sporting false eyelashes and a light layer of eyeshadow. The bombshell powdered her face with foundation and her cheekbones with bronzer, adding pink lipstick as a final touch. Yarishna’s square-tipped fingernails stood out against her iPhone cover. They appeared to be freshly manicured.

In less than five hours, Yarishna’s sexy image earned tons of attention from her many fans and admirers — it racked up over 62,500 likes and more than 1,000 comments. The model asked her fans whether they would rather see her compete in a wellness or fitness category in her caption, and many people responded with their opinion in her comments section. A majority of the hottie’s followers seemed to agree on wellness.

“Either! You’re an excellent example of either. Non [sic] any more fit or hotter than you. My favorite fit woman,” wrote one admirer, trailing their comment with several fitting emoji.

“Wellness you look much better like this!” exclaimed a Spanish-speaking fan.

“If you’re not on the wellness olympia stage I’d be shocked. If this division would have been around stateside a couple years ago you’d have dominated it,” praised a third contributor.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Yarishna posted a photo of herself flaunting her curvy figure in racy black lingerie. Thousands of people flocked to her post, it wound up receiving more than 90,000 likes.