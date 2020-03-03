Tyler Cameron Speaks Out About The Loss Of His Mother, ‘Heaven Gained An Angel’

Tyler Cameron shared a heartbreaking Instagram photo, holding the hand of his mother who just passed away.

Tyler Cameron is speaking out for the first time after unexpectedly losing his mother Andrea Cameron. In an emotional Instagram post he shared on Monday evening, Cameron shared a photo of his hand tightly clasping his mother’s, who is hooked up to tubes and machines. His two younger brothers also grasped her hand.

In the caption, Cameron thanked fans for being there for him during this time, but also requested privacy on behalf of his family as they learn to deal with this jarring loss they never saw coming.

Cameron revealed that his mother passed away today, even though the news officially broke over the weekend. The tragic news of his passing came shortly after Cameron turned to Twitter to request prayers for his mother during what he called a family emergency. In his lengthy Instagram caption, Cameron didn’t address his mother’s cause of death but instead spoke of the way she shaped his life.

“Today heaven gained an angel. We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support.”

The post quickly gained over 300,000 likes on his Instagram account, many fans and some members of The Bachelor franchise offered him support during this painful time.

“Sending your family all my love and prayers,” wrote current Bachelor Peter Weber with two heart emojis. Weber and Cameron met and became friends during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, TMZ shared an article on Sunday that included photos of a grieving Cameron that were reportedly taken following the loss of his mother. Cameron appeared distraught, holding his head in his hands while sitting among family members at a restaurant called Brass Ring Pub in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida.

TMZ ultimately got a lot of backlash for sharing these images publicly. After sharing this article on their Facebook page, social media user’s slammed the publication in the comment section for taking advantage of Cameron’s vulnerable moment in the midst of such a raw and painful time. Many felt it was simply inappropriate to publicize Cameron’s heartbreak without his consent, not allowing him the privacy necessary to deal with the unexpected death of his mother.